Kool & The Gang returning to Westgate Las Vegas for '23-'24 residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kool & The Gang is returning to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino!

Officials with the resort say that the funk group is returning by popular demand after multiple sold-out shows.

The group is also promoting their latest release, "Let's Party."

"Catch the group back on stage October 5 at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino," officials said.

According to a press release, pre-sale tickets start Wednesday, then tickets for the general public go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are said to start around $50.

Show dates:

