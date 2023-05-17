Kool & The Gang returning to Westgate Las Vegas for '23-'24 residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kool & The Gang is returning to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino!
Officials with the resort say that the funk group is returning by popular demand after multiple sold-out shows.
The group is also promoting their latest release, "Let's Party."
"Catch the group back on stage October 5 at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino," officials said.
According to a press release, pre-sale tickets start Wednesday, then tickets for the general public go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are said to start around $50.
Show dates:
- October 5-7, 2023
- February 9-10, 2024
- May 24-25, 2024
- August 2-3, 2024
- October 4-5, 2024