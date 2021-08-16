KISS to perform final Las Vegas residency starting December 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of rock’s most influential bands KISS is scheduled to return to the Las Vegas stage at the end of 2021.

The iconic band announced its exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino will kick off New Year’s Eve week with performances starting on Dec. 29.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and have said these shows will mark their final Las Vegas residency.

RELATED: Gene Simmons says KISS' final tour will be the last one

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Las Vegas time here.

A KISS Army Fan Club presale is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Zappos customers will have access to a presale beginning Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

All presale tickets are available until Aug. 19 at 10 p.m.

VIP upgrades will be available as an add-on to any ticket. Packages will include a photo with KISS, access to the pre-show soundcheck, Q&A and an invitation to the KISS Army Captain’s Lounge.

The 12 shows are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on the following dates:

Dec. 2021: 29, 31

Jan. 2022: 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Feb. 2022: 2, 4, 5