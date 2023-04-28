Kevin Hart announces return of four-day Hartbeat Weekend to Resorts World in July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kevin Hart's four-day comedy and music celebration is returning to Resorts World this summer!

Hartbeat Weekend will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas from July 6 - 9, according to an announcement on Friday. The event will be headlined by Kevin Hart, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Ludacris, Kaskade, and RL Grime.

"The action-packed weekend will feature a bevy of exclusive events, live performances, and parties," the release stated.

Tickets for this experience go on sale to the public Friday, April 28, at 10:00 AM PT at hartbeatweekend.com.

“Hartbeat Weekend has always been an amazing celebration of comedy, culture, and music, so you know we had to bring out all the stops for this year’s return,” said Kevin Hart. “We’ve put together an amazing, action-packed weekend and I can’t wait to see it all unfold as Hartbeat takes over Resorts World.”

Key events taking place during the celebration will include a special two-night comedy set at Resort World Theatre as a way to wrap up Hart's record-breaking "Reality Check Tour." Additionally, the Hartbeat Poker Invitational will begin on Saturday, July 8, and feature 50 hand-selected competitors in a No Limit Hold 'Em gold with a $5 million pot.

The event will also feature several parties throughout the weekend, including an After Party at Zouk Nightclub, which will feature performances by J. Cole, Jack Harlow, and Ludacris. There will also be a Rock The Bells Pool Party at Ayu Dayclub, as well as another party at Jalisco Underground.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Resorts World and bring Hartbeat Weekend to the next level with even more experiences that will bring out the biggest names in comedy and music,” said Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat President & Chief Distribution Officer. “Heartbeat has always connected people together through laughter and joy, so we can’t wait for fans to immerse themselves in this experiential weekend and celebrate with us.”