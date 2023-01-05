Kevin Hart announces additional shows at the Resort World Theatre in March 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kevin Hart will be returning to the Las Vegas valley in March 2023 with back-to-back performances at the Resorts World Theatre.

In a news release, Hart announced plans to extend his "Reality Check Tour" with newly-added shows on Friday, March 17, 2023 and Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9 p.m.

“Being one of the first comedians to take the stage at Resorts World Theatre in 2022 and ringing in the New Year from the venue was an unforgettable experience,” said Hart. “The intimacy of the theatre combined with the energy of Las Vegas audiences is unparalleled, and I’m thrilled to bring my ‘Reality Check’ Tour back for more performances in 2023.”

Hart is the first comedian to perform at the Resorts World Theatre and will be simultaneously taping his next comedy special during future shows.

Recently, he took the stage to ring in the New Year at Resorts World Theatre, appearing live on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from New York City’s Times Square with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

According to a news release, the event will be a "phone-free experience."

Tickets for the Reality Check Tour, plus a limited number of VIP ticket packages, will go on presale Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST until 11:59 p.m. PST.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST at kevinhartnation.com. For more information visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.