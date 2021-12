LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Keith Urban has announced three new performance dates for “Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace over Memorial Day Weekend.

The shows will be from May 27- 29. The shows begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

For more information visit ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas.