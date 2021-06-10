Justin Bieber to perform at Encore Hotel in July

Wynn Las Vegas today announced an exciting one-time-only performance by Grammy Award-winning superstar Justin Bieber.

Bieber will perform a variety of his top hits, including selections from his global No. 1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The exclusive Encore Theater performance takes place on July 9.

Tickets for the show go on sale June 11 at 10 a.m. PT and start at $150 plus applicable fees.

To purchase tickets, call Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or click here.