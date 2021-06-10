Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Justin Bieber to perform at Encore Hotel in July

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Gustavo Caballero
<p>MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)</p>
Justin Bieber cancels final tour dates 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 16:42:06-04

Wynn Las Vegas today announced an exciting one-time-only performance by Grammy Award-winning superstar Justin Bieber.

Bieber will perform a variety of his top hits, including selections from his global No. 1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The exclusive Encore Theater performance takes place on July 9.

Tickets for the show go on sale June 11 at 10 a.m. PT and start at $150 plus applicable fees.

To purchase tickets, call Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH