Justin Bieber bringing 3-day weekend event to Las Vegas in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Justin Bieber and Pollen Presents will be heading to Las Vegas this October for a very special experience, Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender from October 7-10.

Promoters of the event are calling it a one-of-a-kind intimate get-away that will be completely curated by Justin.

Bieber will reportedly handpick his favorite musical guests to join him while also creating a bespoke itinerary of activities based on his own personal passions.

Fore more information on the event visit pollen.co.