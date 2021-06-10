Juneteenth celebrations in Las Vegas | 2021

Juneteenth is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19, also known as Freedom Day and Jubilee Day.

The holiday celebrates June 19, 1865, the day that Union General Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.

Here are the celebrations being held this year in Las Vegas:

DISCOVERY Children's Museum

June 19 all day

DISCOVERY Children’s Museum will host a flag-raising ceremony a poetry reading by Poet Laureate for Clark County (2017-2019) Vogue Robinson. There will be special art workshops, kids can a make replica Juneteenth Flag. The first 250 kids get in free thanks to NV Energy Foundation. As a premier educational partner within the community, we at DISCOVERY Children’s Museum are always learning.

Juneteenth Jazz Legacy and Heritage Festival 2021

June 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. , June 12 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Presented in partnership with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, join us for a two-day event commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Enjoy live, traditional African-American music along with educational lectures, workshops and community networking activities.

Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival

June 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rainbow Dreams Educational Foundation presents the 20th Annual Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival, taking place at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park and featuring Las Vegas’ hottest R&B bands: In-A-Fect, Block Party, and Next Movement also featuring Victoria Jones and Molodi. This event is FREE to the general public and a portion of all proceeds will go to support Rainbow Dreams Educational Foundation and its signature programs including: Rainbow Dreams Early Learning Academy, Dream Care before and after school programs, Art 4 Education, and scholarship awards for deserving minority students residing in under-served communities.