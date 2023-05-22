JRNY Club set to unveil first-ever museum dedicated to NFT art in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — JRNY Club, an NFT project and multimedia brand, is teaming up with collector Tony Spark to launch a new museum in Las Vegas.

The group said they're preparing to open the JRNY Gallery downtown, which they claim is the first-ever physical art gallery dedicated solely to displaying NFTs on high-res screens on the west coast.

"JRNY Gallery will be an experience-based NFT collective," creative director John Villari said. "There will be over 100 state-of-the-art monitors displaying NFTs, a gaming lounge exclusively for JRNY Club passholders and investors, and limited-edition collaborations with the top crypto influencers and celebrities. It's really about facilitating an environment where people with a shared passion for crypto, NFTs, and community can collaborate, engage, and socialize on a meaningful level."

Villari said they're already planning future events including panels, drop parties, curated collections, and thematic exhibitions. The group said some of the featured pieces will be by photographer Merlin as well as artists Jeff Treves and Peter Paulicka who is also known as Fire Falcon.

Organizers said the 3,7000-square-foot facility, located at 1029 South Main Street near East Charleston Boulevard in the Arts District, is scheduled to open in June.