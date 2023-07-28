Jonas Brothers announce second tour date in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you missed out on your chance to get Jonas Brothers tickets in Las Vegas, here comes your second chance!

The trio announced on Thursday that they would be adding 50 new dates to their world tour, entitled, "Five Albums. One Night."

In May, the brothers announced the tour's initial 35 dates, which included a stop at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday, September 8. Their recent announcement will add a second date at MGM Grand on October 27, among 49 other additional stops.

The tour was announced after the brothers' recent release of their sixth studio album titled, "The Album."

Fans can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale for any of the new tour dates now through Monday, July 31 at 10 p.m., according to the release. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the presale starting on August 3.