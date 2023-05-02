Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas stop at MGM Grand for 'The Tour'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following the debut of their latest album, "Walls," the Jonas Brothers announced a 35-day stadium and arena tour across North America on Tuesday.

Among the 35 dates announced, the Jonas Brothers will be returning to Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 8, with a performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

According to a news release, the Jonas Brothers will be performing all five of their albums every night.

"The momentum comes off the incredible response and fan demand from their highly successful, sold-out Broadway engagement and their two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out, kicking off the tour in August," a press release stated.

Fans can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale now through Saturday, May 6 at Midnight, according to the release. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the presale starting Tuesday, May 9.