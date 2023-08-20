Watch Now
Join KTNV, Friends of Red Rock Canyon for the 2023 Tortoise Trot 5k Trail Run

Posted at 4:37 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 19:37:30-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Join Channel 13 and Friends of Red Rock Canyon for the 2023 Tortoise Trot 5k Trail Run.

Enjoy the stunning views of Red Rock Canyon while helping us preserve and protect your beautiful public lands!

The trail run starts and finishes at the Visitor Center. The scenic course gives you a 360-degree view of one of Southern Nevada’s most spectacular vistas. Part road, part trail, this run encompasses the Moenkopi loop and will be scenic and fun for the whole family.

The run is not timed and is limited to 300 runners, so register now and save your spot for a memorable morning in the canyon!

For more information, click here.

