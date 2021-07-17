John Mayer to stop in Las Vegas during 'Sob Rock' tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — John Mayer is making a stop in Las Vegas during his "Sob Rock" tour.

The singer and guitarist will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 11, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $49.50, not including service charges or fees, and go on sale at axs.com beginning July 23 at 11 a.m. A signup to access presale tickets is available at johnmayer.com.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com , and representatives say all proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund.

"Sob Rock" is Mayer's eighth studio album and was produced by the artist alongside Don Was, according to a press release announcing the tour dates.

The album marks Mayer’s first solo offering since 2017’s "The Search for Everything."