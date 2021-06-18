Joël Robuchon’s restaurants to reopen at MGM Grand in July

The pinnacle of French fine dining will make its return to Las Vegas as MGM Grand announces the reopening of its restaurants by the late legendary chef, Joël Robuchon this July.

The namesake destination, Joël Robuchon – Las Vegas’ only Three Michelin-starred restaurant – will welcome guests back beginning July 1 with a menu celebrating beloved dishes from over the years.

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, the creative countertop workshop, will open its doors July 15 experimenting with simple ingredients to create dishes new to Robuchon’s restaurants while maintaining its impeccable standards.

Inside Joël Robuchon’s Reopening – July 1

Epitomizing the pursuit of the perfect fine dining experience, Joel Robuchon will reopen with its heralded degustation menu – 15 courses of edible masterpieces conceptualized by Chef Robuchon through his years. Additionally, guests will see the return of favorite tableside moments including its cherished cheese, bread and mignardises carts roaming the luxurious Art Deco space complete.

Menu Highlights:

- Le Caviar Imperial – Osetra caviar served atop king crab in a crustacean gelée dotted with cauliflower puree.

- La Langoustine – Truffled langoustine ravioli served with simmered cabbage and foie gras sauce.

- La Rosa – Delicate gelee of Dassai “39” sake topped with white chocolate rose and orange coulis.

Inside L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon’s Reopening – July 15

Chef Robuchon’s rebellious concept built to challenge the status quo of fine dining will continue its purpose through experimental new dishes that blend approachable ingredients with boundary-pushing cooking techniques. Guests can enjoy Pre-Fixe and A La Carte menu options while dining at L’Atelier’s countertop, wrapping around its open kitchen and framing the precision, mastery and artistry of its culinary team.

Menu Highlights:

- Le Saint Pierre – John Dory à la plancha on a “sambol” of tomato, confits lime zest and cilantro puree.

- Le Grenouillle – Caramelized frog legs on creamy spelt risotto.

- La Framboise – White chocolate sphere with fresh raspberry and yuzu ice cream.

Hours of operation for both restaurants will be Thursday – Monday from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

To make reservations, visit MGM's website or call 702-891-7925.