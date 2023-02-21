Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Jelly Roll coming to MGM Grand's Garden Arena

Jelly Roll coming to Las Vegas
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Jelly Roll performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
Jelly Roll coming to Las Vegas
Posted at 6:53 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 21:53:13-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Up-and-coming music star Jelly Roll is bringing his Backroad Baptism Tour to Las Vegas.

He'll be stopping by the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 1 with opening acts Chase Rice and Struggle Jennings.

Jelly Roll tour dates

Jelly Roll first went viral in 2020 for his song "Save Me" which has more than 155 million views on YouTube.

Other hits include "Son Of A Sinner" and "Need A Favor" and he made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022

Tickets for the Backroad Baptism tour go on sale Friday morning on AXS.com.

There will also be VIP packages available that include premium seats, a backstage tour, and group photo.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH