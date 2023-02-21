Jelly Roll coming to MGM Grand's Garden Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Up-and-coming music star Jelly Roll is bringing his Backroad Baptism Tour to Las Vegas.

He'll be stopping by the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 1 with opening acts Chase Rice and Struggle Jennings.

Live Nation

Jelly Roll first went viral in 2020 for his song "Save Me" which has more than 155 million views on YouTube.

Other hits include "Son Of A Sinner" and "Need A Favor" and he made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022

Tickets for the Backroad Baptism tour go on sale Friday morning on AXS.com.

There will also be VIP packages available that include premium seats, a backstage tour, and group photo.