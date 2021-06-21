Jason Aldean returns to Park MGM for three-night engagement in December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” and ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean is returning to Park Theater at Park MGM in 2021 for “Back in the Saddle: Las Vegas 2021,” a three-night engagement Dec. 9, 10 and 11. The shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $69, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public June 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.

The “Aldean Army” fan club can purchase tickets before the general on sale from June 22 at 10 a.m. PT through June 24 at 10 p.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets June 22 at 12 noon through June 24 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details, visit https://www.citientertainment.com.