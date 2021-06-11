Jabbawockeez to perform limited engagement show at MGM Grand Garden Arena

World-famous dance crew Jabbawockeez announced today it will perform a special limited engagement show for the final two weeks in its temporary home at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The high-energy “TIMELESS – The No Cap Tour” show will include a special pre-show DJ set by The Bangerz and expanded seating availability with no capacity restrictions. The group also will bring back the crowd-favorite, audience interactions they became known for during their past theater productions.

“TIMELESS – The No Cap Tour” show will perform June 17 – 21, June 23 – 28 and June 30 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. nightly.

Tickets start at $49.99 (plus tax and fees) and are available for purchase here or by clicking here.

Beginning July 8, Jabbawockeez will return to regular performances of TIMELESS at the Jabbawockeez Theater, located adjacent to the MGM Grand casino floor.

TIMELESS, Jabbawockeez fourth stage production, is a sonically hypnotic voyage into the visionary minds of the masked members. Familiar favorites and brand-new routines are supercharged with innovative production elements, breathtaking visuals and a mesmerizing laser effect.

The show takes the audience along for a ride as the beloved characters land on earth from outer space, in search of the quintessential music playlist that spans generations, locations and musical genres.