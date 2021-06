LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — J. Cole with 21 Savage: The Off-Season Tour, with special guest Morray, is making a Las Vegas stop at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets starting at $29.50, not including applicable service charges or fees, go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.