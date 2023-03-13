'It's All A Blur': Drake's first tour since 2018, ft. 21 Savage, will include Las Vegas show at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drake will bring his first tour since 2018 to Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena in September.

Monday, the four-time GRAMMY-winning rapper announced the "It's All A Blur" tour featuring 21 Savage. The 29-date arena run will make a stop in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 1.

Organizers say "It's All A Blur" is "a celebration of the last decade" and "sums up Drake's sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road."

Drake's most recent album "Her Loss" is his fourth of the past five years. Produced in collaboration with GRAMMY-winning rapper 21 Savage, it reached no. 1 on the Billboard's 200 chart and had all 16 songs debut on Billboard's Hot 100 list, tour organizers noted.

Live Nation, which is producing the tour, announced two ticket presale dates on March 15 and March 17. The Cash App Card presale is available to Cash App Card customers from 12 p.m. PT on March 15 to 10 p.m. on March 16.

The Sprite presale will be available from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT on March 16, according to Live Nation. For access, fans can sign up for Sprite emails on Sprite.com.

Tickets will go on sale to general public through AXS starting at 12 p.m. PT on March 17, organizers said.

The tour will kick off on June 16 in New Orleans with additional stops including Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal and Los Angeles.