Insomniac announces Lost in Dreams Festival for September in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Insomniac, the producers of the Electric Daisy Carnival, have announced a new 2-day festival in downtown Las Vegas.

The Lost in Dreams Festival will take place Sept. 4 and 5 and feature 3 stages, immersive art installations and more at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Future Bass, Melodic Dubstep, & Vocal-Driven Dance Music fuel the soundtrack to our wildest fantasies at the debut of #LostInDreamsFest. 🔊✨



Join us September 4+5 for an experience unlike any other featuring 3 stages, immersive art installations, & so much more at the @DLVEC. pic.twitter.com/xa4uleVqWf — LOST IN DREAMS (@ItsLostInDreams) June 1, 2021

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at noon June 4. General admission tickets will cost $100 ($10 deposit required). VIP tickets will cost $180.

A lineup has not been announced at this time.

The annual Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway was rescheduled to October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

