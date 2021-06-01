Watch
Insomniac announces Lost in Dreams Festival for September in downtown Las Vegas

INSOMNIAC
LOST IN DREAMS FESTIVAL
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jun 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Insomniac, the producers of the Electric Daisy Carnival, have announced a new 2-day festival in downtown Las Vegas.

The Lost in Dreams Festival will take place Sept. 4 and 5 and feature 3 stages, immersive art installations and more at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at noon June 4. General admission tickets will cost $100 ($10 deposit required). VIP tickets will cost $180.

A lineup has not been announced at this time.

The annual Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway was rescheduled to October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

