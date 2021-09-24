Inside AWANA Spa & Wellness at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AWANA Spa & Wellness is now open at Resorts World Las Vegas.

AWANA means "in the clouds" in Malaysian.

Jennifer Lynn, spa director at Resorts World Las Vegas, says guests can choose from a variety of treatments inspired by European and Eastern rituals with a unique social approach.

AWANA Spa & Wellness offers a state-of-the-art fountain of youth experience which houses a network of six vitality pools, heated crystal laconium room, tepidarium chairs, vapor-filled steam rooms, cool mist showers and the experiential rain walk.

