Immersive Van Gogh exhibit bringing art to life on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The future of viewing art is on display at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is currently running at the Shops at Crystals and is located on the retail center's top level.

"Lighthouse Immersive is thrilled to be bringing the original Immersive Van Gogh exhibit to Las Vegas -- it's art coming to life," said Amy Pittle, associate general manager of the exhibit. "Our beautiful space is designed by David Korins, who has designed sets for Hamilton."

The exhibit allows Van Gogh's art to come to life all around you. It brings guests inside the works of the Dutch artist as the paintings take over the entire space.

"Unlike looking at paintings on the wall, you are stepping into the painting. You are immersed in the thought process of the brush strokes and surrounded by beautiful music -- it's the future of art," Pittle said.

It's an impressive 360-degree exhibit featuring larger-than-life digital projections.

"It's 64 projectors, and we have a team that works from Italy who designs the exhibit for each space, and we have 13,000 square feet of space," Pittle said. "The show is 35 minutes. It starts by giving a look at the mindset of Van Gogh and what the process was when he started on his paintings. And then it takes guests on a journey through his life."

The show's producer animates Van Gogh's paintings and maps them to the architecture in the space for an immersive experience -- all choreographed to music.

"It's a beautiful soundtrack that goes along with the exhibit and the artwork shown," Pittle said. "The images allow visitors to experience Van Gogh's art first hand, such as "Sunflowers," "Starry Night," and "The Bedroom."

"There are 44 pieces of Van Gogh art in the exhibit. Some of the well-known works include "The Potato Eaters" and others which the audience will be most familiar with," Pittle said. "I get to watch the show every night, and I never get tired of it. It evokes emotion, and I think it's something everyone should see, with immersive becoming the way more of us are experiencing art."

The exhibit has been extended to May 30, and it offers an in-house artist program, notes to Van Gogh, and a yoga program on Saturday.