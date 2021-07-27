ILuminate bringing show to The STRAT later this summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The world-renowned performance group iLuminate™ is bringing a brand new production show to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod beginning this summer.

The show will be presented at 10 p.m. to appeal to those looking for the ultimate night out.

Featuring some of the city’s best dancers and comedic hosts, iLuminate™ will take viewers on an interactive journey through several styles of dance and music in this mind-blowing, multi-sensory night out. ‘Getting lit through the ages’ is the premise of the show which combines state-of- the-art technology with ‘electrifying entertainers performing in the dark to create an incredible visual arts experience.

Founded by dancer and software engineer Miral Kotb, iLuminate™ allows explosive performances utilizing customized wireless lighting programs creating extraordinary lighting effects with phenomenal choreographed dance moves.

The show’s dynamic creative team includes co-director West Hyler whose prior works include Cirque du Soleil's Paramour and Jersey Boys, as well as Kevin Teasley as musical director who has previously worked with Jennifer Lopez and Usher. The choreography team includes Emmy award-winning Al Blackstone (“So You Think You Can Dance”), the creative and dynamic Ray Leeper, and Josh Smith whose work with Chris Brown, Lil Nas X, and BTS rounds out the different styles of dance present in iLuminate.