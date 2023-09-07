Watch Now
Illuminarium to host 'Olivia Rodrigo vs. Paramore' theme night

Olivia Rodrigo vs. Paramore Theme Night
Posted at 10:56 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 13:56:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pop-punk fans will go head-to-head in an epic face-off between two genre icons at the Illuminarium Las Vegas this weekend.

Guests are welcome to experience the brilliance of Olivia Rodrigo's newest album, "GUTS," while singing and dancing to Paramore's nostalgic hit, "Misery Business," among other classics. The two-night event is being held on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9, in celebration of the release of Rodrigo's highly-anticipated sophomore album, "GUTS."

The party begins at 8:30 p.m. and is open to all ages.

Themed cocktails (only for 21+ guests) and mocktails will be available for purchase, along with various late-night food items.

Tickets for locals begin at $25 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at Illuminarium.com/LasVegas.

