Iconic Vickie's Diner reopens in Commercial Center on Sahara Avenue

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning for Vickie’s Diner in the Commercial Center near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jul 27, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular Las Vegas restaurant has reopened.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom was there for the ceremony.

The 50s-style restaurant was at its previous location Las Vegas Boulevard south of The STRAT for more than 50 years before it closed last summer.

PREVIOUS STORY: Las Vegas staple Vickie's Diner closing after more than 50 years on Las Vegas Boulevard

The spot was known as a favorite of many Las Vegas stars, including Elvis Presley.

