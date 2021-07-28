Iconic Vickie's Diner reopens in Commercial Center on Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular Las Vegas restaurant has reopened.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning for Vickie’s Diner in the Commercial Center near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom was there for the ceremony.

Vickie’s Diner closed its original spot on Las #Vegas Blvd almost a year ago. The new Commercial Center location is triple the size. But many of the old features were retained, including the classic 50’s diner theme.#ClarkCounty @CommishTick @CommishMcCurdy pic.twitter.com/1cEhlf4ZSW — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 27, 2021

The 50s-style restaurant was at its previous location Las Vegas Boulevard south of The STRAT for more than 50 years before it closed last summer.

The spot was known as a favorite of many Las Vegas stars, including Elvis Presley.

