Ibizan cabaret dining to debut at Bellagio hotel-casino

Ibiza’s most exclusive cabaret dining experience will make its first appearance in the U.S. when Pacha Group’s Lío takes over The Mayfair Supper Club, Bellagio’s renowned restaurant and entertainment destination.

The fountain-side venue will serve as the setting where Las Vegas and Ibiza’s worlds merge for a special two-week engagement this fall combining glamour, mischief and breathtaking over-the-top performances.

At Lío, guests will dine and dance, becoming part of a sensory soiree created for this limited run at Bellagio, with the iconic fountains serving as the one-of-a-kind backdrop for the legendary Ibizan cabaret.