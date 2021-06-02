Huge crowds, big laughs, same tape: Tape Face at Harrah's Las Vegas increases guest capacity to 400

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As The Tape Face Show’s guest capacity increases to 400 seats on June 2, audience interaction is back and better than ever inside Harrah’s Showroom. Guests are invited to share the stage with Tape Face and crew for comedic bits that have the crowd roaring with laughter (with sanitized hands, of course).

“I can’t describe how great it feels to increase our audience capacity and bring more audience interaction to life during the show,” says Tape Face creator and actor Sam Wills. “The crowd makes THE FUNNIEST SHOW IN LAS VEGAS even funnier.”

Wills had to switch up his traditional show when Tape Face reopened in November 2020, eliminating many of the audience participation bits fans knew and loved. With eased restrictions in Las Vegas, the fan-favorite comedy show gets back to its interactive roots while continuing to adhere to Caesars Entertainment’s enhanced health and safety protocols.

Show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is dark on Monday and Tuesday. Ticket prices begin at $66, plus applicable tax and fees. VIP tickets include a Tape Face swag bag with a Tape Face T-shirt, Signed Cartoon Tape Face Photo, Souvenir Poker Chip, and Tape Face Lanyard.