Hot & Dusty Film Festival to show 1920s, 30s film around the Lost City Museum

OVERTON, Nev. (KTNV) — Footage from reels filmed around the Lost City Museum will premiere at the Hot & Dusty Film Festival this year.

The film includes footage from the 1920s and 30s alongside unseen images and photos covering the early years of the museum, originally known as the Boulder Dam Park Museum.

Archaeologist Virginia Lucas will be at the event, framing the footage with local events and elements.

Officials said the footage contains images from the 1925 pageant hosted by Governor James G. Scrugham near the St. Thomas Site, a ghost town initially founded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1865, but later abandoned when the waters of Lake Mead engulfed the town.

“In the 1920s as the world learned of the King Tut discovery in Egypt, the Governor —and the world — became fascinated by archeology,” said museum Director, Tracey Sprague. “He held two pageant type of events about the history of the area, building a stage to accommodate the events in 1925 and 1926,” she adds.

The short film shows the Pueblo Grande de Nevada, Nevada’s “Lost City” founded by Basketmaker people about 300 A.D. Digitization of this film reel was made possible by Museum Docent, James Reilly.

The event is said to be on Aug. 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. According to a press release, there will be a silent auction, presentation and refreshments. The event is free.