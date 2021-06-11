Home Improvement & Backyard Living Expo returns to Las Vegas June 11-13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Home Improvement & Backyard Living Expo is returning to Las Vegas June 11-13.

The three-day event is giving you a unique opportunity to peek into the world of your dream home.

Marlene Thorne, Home Improvement & Backyard Expo Sales Director says this experience includes home decorating products at low prices, kitchen essentials and dream backyard ideas with the Las Vegas lifestyle in mind.

"It's like three shows in one. We have experts in garden care, home care and all your backyard desires. It's incredible," Thorne said.

Also on display at this year's Home Improvement & Backyard Expo is tiny homes.

As home prices soar and property values continue to rise throughout the Las Vegas valley, Thorne say exhibitors can show you how to embrace a more minimalist lifestyle.

"We have tiny homes on display, ranging from $60,000 to $90,000... very affordable," Thorne said.

The Las Vegas Home Improvement & Backyard Living Expo is taking place at World Market Center Las Vegas.

For more information about tickets, click here.

