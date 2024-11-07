Here is a list of ways you can honor local veterans in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada has one of the highest percentages of veterans living in the state— with Las Vegas home to thousands of veterans.

As a way to honor those veterans and active duty members of the U.S. armed forces, several businesses and organizations across the valley are hosting events this weekend through Veterans Day on Monday.

Veterans Day BBQ and Resource Fair

The City of North Las Vegas is hosting veterans, their families and community members for a barbecue and resource fair on Friday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can make your way to the Veterans and Community Resource Center. The city will also be collecting donated clothes for the North Las Vegas Fire Department Crisis Response Team.

For more information, visit this link.

Veterans Day Ceremony

The annual Veterans Day event hosted by the City of Henderson will pay tribute to our patriots and military heroes on Saturday.

The Water Street Plaza Amphitheater will be packed with families at 10 a.m. Names will be added to the Henderson Memorial Wall in recognition of our veterans.

There will be a special musical performance by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

For more information, visit this link.

Voices Raised for Vets

Opera Las Vegas will sing the praises of all those who served with an hour program on Sunday.

Broadway Fare will fill the halls of West Las Vegas Library at 3 p.m. with I'm in Love With a Soldier Boy, Over There, (The Army's Made a Man Out of Me) and operetta (Modern Major General, Stouthearted Men); to selections from operatic "soldiers" in Carmen, Aida, and The Elixir of Love).

For more information on this free event, visit this link.

Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade

Watch the largest Veterans Day Parade hosted by Veterans Action Group in downtown Las Vegas on Monday.

Starting at 10 a.m. on 4th Street and Garces Avenue, over 20 organizations, businesses, marching bands and agencies will take over the streets of Las Vegas.

There will be a flyover to kick off the parade that will end on 4th Street and Stewart Avenue.

Be aware of these road closures on Monday from 7 a.m. to noon:



3rd Street between Charleston Boulevard and Garces Avenue

4th Street between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue

For more information on the parade, visit this link.

Veterans Day BBQ

Restoration and Recovery Foundation and Exchange Club of Las Vegas is hosting a barbecue to honor and celebrate our veterans on Monday. At 11 a.m., gather at 28 W Owens Avenue for live music, goof goof and camaraderie.

Whether you are a veteran, a family member or just someone who wants to show support, this is an option on how you can spend Veterans Day.

For more information, visit this link.

This is a growing list of activities. Check back with Channel 13 for more additions through Veterans Day.