Here is a guide to all things Halloween in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you are in the process of picking out a Halloween costume or you've had decorations up since September, spooky season is around the corner.

Here is a full guide to free and lost-cost events the City of Las Vegas is hosting starting Oct. 5 through Oct. 31:

Barktoberfest (all ages)

City of Las Vegas

Bring the family and your pet on a leash to enjoy this free event featuring a dog costume contest, pooch parade, photo opportunities, agility courses, pet trick-or-treat and pet vendors.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Duo/Group, Most Original, Cutest, Funniest and Scariest costumes.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at Veterans Memorial Community Center.

For more information, visit this link.

"We're Dying to Feed You" Luncheon (ages 50+)

Wear your costume and join neighbors for a fun-filled afternoon and spookctacular Halloween luncheon.

Munch on pizza skulls with marinara shots, pasta salad and monster doughnuts for $10 a person.

Advance registration and annual active adult program membership is required.

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center.

For more information and to register for the event, call (702)-229-1702.

Halloween Family Fun Night (all ages)

City of Las Vegas

Wear your costume and enjoy "The Great Pumpkin" animated movie, pumpkin decorating and pie.

The event will cost you $5 a person, including a snack. Space is limited so registrating is highly recommended.

The event will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Community Center.

To register for the event, visit this link.

Ward 2 Trunk or Treat & Halloween Movie in the Park (all ages)

City of Las Vegas

Bring the family in costume for free truck-or-treating and enjoy "Hocus Pocus" under the starts.

This even is free and open to the public.

The event will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at Bruce Trent Park.

For more information, visit this link.

Halloween Garland Craft Workshop (age 50+)

Make a Halloween garland just in time for decorating.

Advance registration is required for this workshop. It costs $7 per person.

The event will be taking place Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center.

To register, call (702)-229-1702.

Teens On The Go (ages 11-14)

KTNV

Teenagers can go on a Halloween excursion to a pumpkin patch and Jason's Deli.

It costs $10 for transportation and approximately $30 to $40 for food and entry with advanced registration required.

The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. starting at Veterans Memorial Community Center.

For more information and registration, call (702)-229-1100.

Lieburn Halloween Howl Luncheon (ages 50+)

Come in costume to enjoy a lunch of stew and pumpkin roll. Stay for games and the costume contest as well.

This event costs $7 per person and requires advance registration and active adult membership.

This event will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Lieburn Active Adult Center.

For more information and registration, call (702)-229-1600.

Ward 4 Halloween Event & Movie in the Park (all ages)

City of Las Vegas

Bring the family in costume to enjoy free walk-through trick-or-treating, DJ, candy and giveaways.

Watch the animated movie "Coco" under the stars for free.

This event will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA.

For more information, visit this link.

Halloween Nerf Mania (ages 8-14)

Wear your costume and enjoy a battle royale of Nerd fun including capture the flag, team and individual competitions.

Players have to bring their own Nerf gun. With a $5 fee, the center will provide the darts and googles.

The event will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center.

For more information and registration, visit this link.

Hallo-Clean The Streets (all ages)

City of Las Vegas

Dress in costume and join the City of Las Vegas Neighboorhood Services and nonprofit Caridad in their third annual downtown cleanup.

Each costumed participate will receive a raffle ticket and be entered for a chance to win a prize.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting in the parking lot of John E. Carson Building and Downtown Alley.

For more information, visit this link or email vacosta@lasvegasnevada.gov.

Cimarron Rose Halloween Spooktacular (all ages)

City of Las Vegas

Bring the family in costume to enjoy a safe Halloween event with carnival games, cupcake walk, bounce houses, haunted maze, raffle prizes, music, selfie booths and more.

Children up to age 13 are invited to enjoy trick-or-treating and carnival games.

This event is free and open to the public.

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cimarron Rose Community Center.

For more information, visit this link.

Senior-Ween Halloween Luncheon (ages 50+)

City of Las Vegas

Dress in costume to enjoy lunch and an afternoon of fun, food, games and prizes.

Top three entries will win a prize in the costume contest. Registration is required before Oct. 22. The event is $8 per person.

The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. at Doolittle Active Adult Center.

For more information and registration, call (702)-229-6125.

Mirabelli Trunk or Treat (children up to 13)

City of Las Vegas

Bring the family in costume to enjoy bounce houses, haunted sensory tent, carnival games, cupcake walk and truck-or-treating.

This event is free and open to the public.

The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mirabelli Community Center.

For more information, call (702)-229-6369.

Free Fall Festival (all ages)

City of Las Vegas

Join the fantastic fall festival where the charm of the season will come alive. Get ready to experience a delightful pumpkin patch, a vibrant array of vendors, exciting games for all ages, a variety of food and more.

This event is free and open to the public.

The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at East Las Vegas Community Center.

For more information, call (702)-229-1515.

Dive-In Movie Night (all ages)

City of Las Vegas

Enjoy a family film, spooky games and activities while you lounge on a raft, relax in a deck chair or take a dip in the pool.

The movie will be announced soon. The event will cost $4 with popcorn and water for sale.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. at Pavilion Center Pool.

For more information, call (702)-229-1488.

Wards 4 & 6 Movie in the Park (all ages)

Bring the family to enjoy the animated movie "Coco." A live DJ and light refreshments will also be available.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. at Huckleberry Park.

For more information, visit this link.

Halloween Costume Contest (ages 50+)

Who says Halloween is just for the kids?

Adult's have the chance to dress up and go trick-or-treating.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center.

For more information, call (702)-229-1702.

Stupak Trunk or Treat (ages 3-12)

City of Las Vegas

The free event starts with trick-or-treating and end with a new pumpkin patch.

Wear your costumes, bring a treat bag and stay safe on Halloween night.

The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 31. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stupak Community Center.

For more information, call (702)-229-2488.

Halloween Safe Night Carnival (all ages)

City of Las Vegas

Bring the family in costume to enjoy free carnival rides, kiddie games, bungie bounce, climbing wall, haunted hallway, classic cars truck-or-treating, costume contest and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

This event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center.

For more information, call (702)-229-6374.