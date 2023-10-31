Watch Now
Henderson residents can reserve planting beds at Pumpkin Park

Posted at 2023-10-31T11:11:16-0700
and last updated 2023-10-31 14:11:16-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — For those with a green thumb, the City of Henderson's newest park, Pumpkin Park, offers an exciting opportunity.

Residents can now reserve planting beds to grow their fruits and vegetables. The park is divided into two parts: a community garden and an area with 31 residential planting beds for locals.

Henderson recreation officials said it's part of a partnership with Garden Farms, who oversees all the planting and gardening at Pumpkin Park. You can volunteer to work with them to help them pick produce every day.

The park is currently in Phase 1 of a two-phase project. The next phase of the project will include a playground, splash pad, and more.

