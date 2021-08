BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — If you like all things paranormal, head to Boulder City.

Starting Friday, Sept. 3, is a new haunted and UFO 60-minute walking tour just about 30 minutes outside of Las Vegas.

Those behind the Haunted Boulder City tour promise to tell visitors about the people who died building the Hoover Dam, haunted sightings as well as Area 51 and UFO sightings.

The tour is $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids age 12 and under.

Learn more at FreeCharm.com/HauntedBoulderCity.