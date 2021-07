Harry Styles planning U.S. tour this fall for 'Fine Line'

NEW YORK (AP) — Harry Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles.

"Love On Tour" kicks off on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

It will end Nov. 11 after a three-night stand at The Forum in Los Angeles. S

Styles will pass through Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Washington, D.C.