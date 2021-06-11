Hard Rock Cafe hosting 50th anniversary celebration

June 14 marks the 50th anniversary of Hard Rock Cafe opening its doors in London.

To kick off the festivities, Hard Rock Cafe will serve their popular Country Burger, served with fries and all the fixings, for $0.71 from 11 a.m. to noon and again from 4 – 5 p.m. Local rock band Remedy will play hits from the 70s to today from 4 – 7 p.m.

As part of the year-long 50th Anniversary celebration, Hard Rock International has partnered with soccer phenom Lionel Messi, to create a line of commemorative merchandise available now, as well as a Specialty Burger that will debut in the Fall.

Purchase any Messi merchandise item and receive two free tickets to an upcoming Las Vegas Lights game.

Additionally, 5% of the proceeds earned on any Messi merchandise item purchased in Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas’ Rock Shop will be donated to the Tomorrow’s Stars Foundation, a Las Vegas-based charity serving underprivileged youth in the Clark County School District and beyond.