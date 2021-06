LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church has announced its 48th Annual Greek Food Festival will return Sept. 10 through 12 at 5300 South El Camino Rd.



Times will be Sept. 10 from 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Sept. from 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm, and Sept. 12 from 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

Greek Food, Greek Pastries, Authentic Greek music and dancing along with a Kids Fun Area will be part of the celebration.

For more information visit, lasvegasgreekfestival.com.