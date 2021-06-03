Grays Banana Pudding celebrating National Chocolate Pudding Day with fundraiser

Get chocolate wasted at Grays Banana Pudding shop, the only banana pudding shop in Las Vegas.

The team will celebrate National Chocolate Pudding Day on June 26 by raising funds for Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY).

For everyone who comes in to visit Grays Banana Pudding to purchase the flavor of the month (White Chocolate), traditional chocolate pudding, or swirl, a portion of proceeds will be donated to meet the NPHY mission to eliminate homelessness among Nevada's youth.

Grays Banana Pudding opened its doors during the pandemic in the summer of 2020. The shop is family-owned and operated by Sharif Gray, who learned a special banana pudding recipe at a young age from his late grandmother. Once a family delicacy soon became the special treat friends and colleagues craved for, planting the idea to open a shop.

Over the years, the special treat has become popular, and Sharif decided to expand on the flavors, including vegan options. Over seven flavors are available each day, plus a unique flavor of the month.

Grays Banana Pudding is "Pudding a smile in every bite" with not one but three chocolate flavors to celebrate National Chocolate Pudding Day. Each flavor will raise funds for Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

The National Chocolate Pudding Day Fundraiser benefiting Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth is set for June 26, from open to close - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grays Banana Pudding is located at 4601 W. Sahara Ave.