Gilcrease Orchard asking for apple picking volunteers for cider production

Gilcrease Orchard is asking for volunteers to pick gala apples that they use for their apple cider!

"Our cider production is right around the corner, so we need all the help we can to pick these apples over the next few weeks," said officials with the orchard in a Facebook post.

Officials said the apple picking starts early, around 5:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Those visiting are encouraged to stay for a while, advising visitors to wear long sleeves, pants, a hat, sunscreen and water. Extra gloves and safety glasses can be provided at the orchard.

Ages 12 and older are recommended, and those who volunteer can use their time as hours for jobs, college, church or school.

The 60-acre orchard is located in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Tenaya Way and Grand Teton Drive.

"Parking is located on Whispering Sands Drive in the lot across from the Orchard," officials said. "Enter at the Sunflower mural gate and you will be directed to the office area to check in. "