Get ready for the return of the Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures in February

Take a scenic and educational tour floating down the Colorado River with Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just one month, you can hit the water for the return of Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures.

Launching its 2025 season on Feb. 26, the Lake Mead Mohave Adventures are taking visitors on a Hoover Dam raft tour for their 42nd season.

The excursion is along the Colorado River's Black Canyon National Water Trail— crossing the widest single-arch concrete bridge in the Western hemisphere.

The journey down the Colorado River is on a motor-assisted inflatable raft with a geological tour of the area accompanied by experts.

To learn more information or book a tour, visit this link.

