Get in the spooky spirit with Downtown Summerlin's Halloween parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dust off your Halloween costumes and get in the spirit with the return of Downtown Summerlin's "Parade of Mischief."
This October, the frightfully fun parade will flood the streets every Friday and Saturday night starting Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
The parade will include more than 30 local kids who have been cast in various roles including aliens, Cruella de Vil and Hocus Pocus witches. There will also be a Día de los Muertos float and an Addams Family float.
The parade will take place along Park Center Drive. It will be free and open to the public.
Here are the days you can see the parade:
- Friday, October 4
- Saturday, October 5
- Friday, October 11
- Saturday, October 12
- Friday, October 18
- Saturday, October 19
- Friday, October 25
- Saturday, October 26
This is video from Downtown Summerlin's 2023 Halloween parade:
Downtown Summerlin's 2023 Halloween parade