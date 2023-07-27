Game On! New sports bar and grill coming to Boulder Station this summer

Game On! Boulder Station is welcoming a new sports bar and grill to their casino.

Game On Sports Bar and Grill is opening at the Station Casino this summer. An exact date was not provided as of Wednesday.

The bar comes courtesy of the creators of Blondie's Sports Bar and Grill in the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip.

Officials said the bar will feature an approachable menu with games and nearly 60 viewing screens. The bar sits within 8,000 square feet and has booth and tabletop seating options.

"Every seat in the house offers unobstructed views," the station said.

Game On would be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. Boulder Station is located near Boulder Highway and E. Desert Inn Road.

For more information, Boulder Station's website.