LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vending machine for snacks sells the work of local artists in 3 Las Vegas locations.

It is called Gallery to Go.

Nicole Cochener started Gallery to Go about 2 years ago and says she’s gotten a lot of food feedback from both artists and customers.

Currently, there are 3 machines — one at the Arts Factory, one at Arts Square and a new one at Fergusons Downtown.