Friends Experience coming to Las Vegas at MGM Grand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of Friends will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the show thanks to a new attraction coming to Las Vegas.

The Friends Experience will debut its West Coast flagship location in Las Vegas at MGM Grand. As part of the show's 30th anniversary celebration, “The One in Vegas” will take guests into the world of Friends, allowing fans to explore the show’s iconic moments, behind-the-scenes content and photo opportunities within life-sized set recreations.

Fans can become part of Ross and Rachel’s iconic Las Vegas wedding scene bursting out into the chapel’s lobby, kick back in Monica’s apartment, or even dance around the legendary fountain featured in the opening credits.

The Friends Experience features several nostalgia-packed rooms and activations. Fans can also get a peek behind-the-scenes and learn about the show’s production, costume design and more. An onsite retail store featuring exclusive products will also be open at MGM Grand to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

"Las Vegas is home to some of the most incredible entertainment and immersive experiences in the world, with MGM Grand at the epicenter of it all," said Michael Neubecker, MGM Grand's President & COO. "Given Friends' wide appeal domestically and internationally, we are excited to be the long-term West Coast home to this experience that will resonate with so many of our visitors, transporting them to the iconic settings inspired by the show."

Whether you’re reliving classic moments with friends or introducing new fans to the magic of Friends, the new attraction promises something for everyone.

The Friends Experience will be located within The District at MGM Grand adjacent to the Grand Garden Arena. Fans are invited to visit The Friends Experience websiteto sign up for the waitlist and receive exclusive access to opening and ticket on-sale dates, contests and more.