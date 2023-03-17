Free police K-9 show happening at South Point Arena Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This holiday weekend, one family-friendly event is bound to be a pawsitive experience, especially for dog lovers in the Las Vegas area.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is putting on their K-9 trials at the South Point Arena this Sunday.

It is the LVMPD's 50th anniversary year and their K-9 unit is one of the oldest in the United States. These trials are part of their program to keep dogs trained while providing the public with a chance to see how they work with officers.

While handlers and initials trials will happen on St. Patrick's Day and Saturday, the final trials and awards ceremony will be free and open to the public on Sunday, March 19. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

More information about the event can be found at the 31st Annual LVMPD K-9 Trials event page or on the LVMPD Foundation's K-9 Trials background page.