Free donuts in Las Vegas on National Donut Day | 2021

It’s National Donut Day and you can get a free donut today with the purchase of a beverage at Dunkin.

Krispy Kreme is also giving out free donuts today. All customers will receive 1 free donut in honor of National Donut Day. Anyone who has been vaccinated can receive 2 free donuts with proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is celebrating National Donut Day by delivering donuts to local first responders, frontline workers and to the Salvation Army Veterans’ Program.

Many don’t know that National Donut Day actually has its roots in doing good. This sweet tradition dates back to World War I, when nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers known as “Donut Lassies” traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support as well as fried confections, supplies, and other services to troops on the front lines.