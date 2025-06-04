HENDERSON (KTNV) — Movies meet music at a free classical concert in Henderson.

The Henderson Symphony Orchestra brings its 2024-25 season to a close with a concert celebrating the works of John Williams. They said audience members can expect to hear scores from hit movies such as:



"Indiana Jones"

"Schindler’s List"

"E.T."

"Harry Potter"

"Star Wars"

WATCH | HSO performs "Harry Potter’s theme"

Free concert to be held by Henderson Symphony Orchestra featuring John Williams' movie scores

In addition to film classics, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra says “Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D major featuring Violinist De Ann Letourneau” will be featured.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on June 6 at Lee’s Family Forum, located at 200 S. Green Valley Pkwy. Henderson Symphony Orchestra said all are welcome to attend this free event on a first-come come first-served basis.