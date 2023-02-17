For the first time, TwitchCon is coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gamers rejoice! The streaming platform Twitch is bringing TwitchCon to the Las Vegas valley for the first time, the company announced Thursday.

In a blog post, they said the event will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22.

Organizers say the event brings streamers, gamers, cosplayers, and artists together for panels, meet and greets, and the chance to try new games for the first time.

Twitch hasn't put tickets on sale yet, but they do have prices up from last year's event in San Diego. Prices started at $129 for one day and went up to $229 for three days plus a TwitchCon Party.

You can book rooms at 20 different valley hotels that are working with event organizers. Prices range from $124 to $289 per night.

Twitch has previously come under fire for banning streaming of certain gambling sites that include slots, roulette or dice games that aren't licensed in the U.S.