Flag raising ceremony to kick off month of Las Vegas events honoring Juneteenth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas officials and community leaders will begin a month-long celebration with a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony on Monday.

On June 3 at 10:30 a.m., a Juneteenth flag will be raised at City Hall Plaza on Main Street.

This ceremony is the beginning of a month of community events, including festivals across multiple cities, a film screening, a fashion celebration and cookout. A full list of events can be found here.

Juneteenth originated on June 19, 1865, nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln emancipated enslaved Africans in America. Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas with news of freedom. More than 250,000 African Americans embraced freedom by executive decree in what became known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day, according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture.