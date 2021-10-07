First-ever Red Hot Chili Peppers U.S. stadium tour coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 global stadium tour will come to Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 6.

The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first-ever stadium tour in the U.S.

Red Hot Chili Peppers say they will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. PT at RedHotChiliPeppers.com.