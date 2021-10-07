Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

First-ever Red Hot Chili Peppers U.S. stadium tour coming to Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Clara Balzary/Live Nation
RED HOT C P.png
Posted at 10:45 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 13:45:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 global stadium tour will come to Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 6.

The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first-ever stadium tour in the U.S.

Red Hot Chili Peppers say they will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. PT at RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH