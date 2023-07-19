First-ever Nevada Blues Festival kicks off at Nevada's oldest saloon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Blues Festival will kick off on September 29 for the festival's first year throughout the valley.

Various artists are set to play in different venues, celebrating blues.

"We are thrilled to launch the first-ever Nevada Blues Festival," said Stephen Staats, owner of Pioneer Saloon. "We wanted to create an event that celebrates this rich musical genre and gives fans the chance to experience some off-the-beaten path hidden gems like Pioneer Saloon.”

Officials with Pioneer Saloon, reportedly Nevada's oldest saloon located in Goodsprings, said they will host afternoon performances Friday through Sunday.

The Sand Dollar in downtown Las Vegas at The Plaza Hotel & Casino also said they would have Friday night jams.

“Las Vegas has a deep history of supporting blues artists,” said Nathan Grates, managing partner of The Sand Dollar Downtown. “The Sand Dollar has long been a part of the blues scene, and we hope this event will continue to showcase the vibrant blues culture in Nevada."

Sunday night, Soulbelly BBQ in the Arts District is said to have indoor and outdoor music Sunday night.

“By hosting the festival across multiple venues, we are offering blues fans access to as many artists as possible throughout the weekend,” said Bruce Kalman, chef, founder and smoker of Soulbelly BBQ. “Soulbelly BBQ invites everyone to join us for music and food to feed the soul.”

The event starts on September 29 and ends on October 1. This festival was created in conjunction with the Las Vegas Blues Society. More information about the festival can be found here.